Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 78
Textbook Question
Obtain a package of your favorite snack food and examine the nutritional information on the label. Confirm the caloric value listed by using the conversions listed in the table in the Chemistry in Action feature 'Energy from Food' (p. 191). Alternatively, you can use the estimates for caloric value for a given food as provided in the table.How long would you have to engage in each of the physical activities to burn the calories contained in your snack?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total caloric value of your snack from the nutritional information label.
Use the conversion factors from the 'Energy from Food' table to confirm the caloric value. Typically, these factors are: 4 kcal/g for carbohydrates, 4 kcal/g for proteins, and 9 kcal/g for fats.
Calculate the total calories by multiplying the grams of each macronutrient by its respective caloric value and summing them up.
Determine the calories burned per hour for each physical activity you are considering. This information can often be found in tables or online resources.
Divide the total caloric value of your snack by the calories burned per hour for each activity to find out how long you need to engage in each activity to burn off the snack's calories.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Caloric Value
Caloric value refers to the amount of energy provided by food, typically measured in calories or kilojoules. This value indicates how much energy the body can obtain from consuming a specific food item. Understanding caloric value is essential for evaluating dietary choices and managing energy intake, as it directly relates to how the body uses food for fuel.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Example 2
Energy Conversion
Energy conversion in the context of food involves translating the caloric content of food into usable energy for physical activities. This process often requires understanding the conversion factors between calories and other energy units, such as joules. Familiarity with these conversions allows individuals to accurately assess how much energy they can derive from their food and how it relates to their physical activity levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Nature of Energy
Metabolic Rate and Physical Activity
Metabolic rate is the rate at which the body expends energy, influenced by factors such as age, sex, weight, and activity level. Different physical activities burn calories at varying rates, and knowing these rates helps determine how long one must engage in an activity to burn off the calories consumed. This concept is crucial for understanding the balance between energy intake and expenditure, which is fundamental for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Rate of Reaction Concept 7
Related Videos
Related Practice