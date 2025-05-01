Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized terms used to denote specific powers of ten in the metric system. They help simplify the representation of very large or very small numbers. For example, 'milli-' represents one-thousandth (10^-3), so 0.001 m can be expressed as 1 mm (millimeter). Understanding these prefixes is essential for converting and comparing measurements in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten, which is particularly useful for handling very large or small values. In this format, 0.001 can be written as 1 x 10^-3. This notation allows for easier calculations and comparisons in scientific contexts, making it a fundamental skill in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation