Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized units that denote a specific factor by which a base unit is multiplied. They help in expressing very large or very small quantities in a more manageable form. For example, 'pico-' represents a factor of 10⁻¹², allowing us to express measurements like picometers (pm) conveniently. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It involves writing a number as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. For instance, 10⁻¹² can be expressed as 1 x 10⁻¹², which is useful in chemistry for dealing with atomic and molecular scales. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation