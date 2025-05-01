Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, 10⁶ represents 1,000,000, which is 10 raised to the sixth power. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are symbols that are added to the base unit of measurement to indicate a multiple or fraction of that unit. For instance, 'mega-' is a prefix that denotes a factor of 10⁶, meaning one million. Thus, 10⁶ meters can be expressed as 1 megameter (Mm). Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes