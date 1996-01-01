Correctly order the following steps of bone growth in length, by placing a 1 by the first step, a 2 by the second step, and so on.





______Calcified cartilage is replaced with bone in the zone of ossification.

______Chondrocytes in the zone of proliferation divide by mitosis.

______Chondrocytes enter the zone of calcification and die as their matrix calcifies.

______Chondrocytes enlarge and cease dividing.