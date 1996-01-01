Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism. A person with this condition will have short arms and legs but a normal sized head and trunk. Achondroplasia literally means “without cartilage formation”. Why would a disorder that affects cartilage formation lead to dwarfism?
Cartilage is more prevalent in the limbs as there are more articulating joints in the arms and legs.
Long bones grow in length at the epiphyseal plate, which is composed of cartilage until puberty.
Long bones are covered with articular cartilage at joints. A lack of cartilage at the joint would inhibit growth.
Without cartilage, the medullary cavity would not form properly shortening the diaphysis.
