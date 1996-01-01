Match the following terms with the correct definition. ​​​​





____Long bone ​​​​

____Epiphysis ​​​​

____Nutrient artery ​​​​

____Flat bone ​​​​ ​​​​

____Short bone ​​​​

____Periosteum ​​​​

____Diaphysis ​​​​

____Medullary cavitya.





a. Main source of blood to the medullary cavity

b. Membrane surrounding the bone

c. Bone that is about as wide as it is long

d. Shaft of a long bone

e. Bone that is longer than it is wide

f. Canal running down the center of the diaphysis

g. End of a long bone

h. Bone that is broad and thin