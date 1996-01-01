6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
____Long bone
____Epiphysis
____Nutrient artery
____Flat bone
____Short bone
____Periosteum
____Diaphysis
____Medullary cavitya.
a. Main source of blood to the medullary cavity
b. Membrane surrounding the bone
c. Bone that is about as wide as it is long
d. Shaft of a long bone
e. Bone that is longer than it is wide
f. Canal running down the center of the diaphysis
g. End of a long bone
h. Bone that is broad and thin
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of Long Bones with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice