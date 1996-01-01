6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Long bones grow in length from the:
a. diaphyseal line
b. epiphyseal line
c. epiphyseal plate
d. medullary cavity.
