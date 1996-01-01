6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
Where would you be more likely to find red marrow and why?
A
The nutrient foramen, red marrow produces blood cells, and the nutrient foramen contains blood vessels.
B
The endosteum, red marrow produces blood cells, and the endosteum contains progenitor bone cells.
C
The epiphysis, red marrow is found in spongy bone, and spongy bone is found in the epiphysis.
D
The diaphysis, the medullary cavity of the diaphysis is filled with marrow.
