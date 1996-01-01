Anatomy & Physiology
Back
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Veins
Veins and their difference from arteries
Problem
Which of the following veins is the longest in the body?
A
inferior vena cava
B
superior vena cava
C
great saphenous vein
D
hepatic portal vein
E
femoral vein
