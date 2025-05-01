Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. These include attributes such as color, density, melting point, and state of matter. For example, the steel-gray color of chromium is a physical property, as it can be observed directly without altering the substance itself.

Chemical Properties Chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances and how it changes during chemical reactions. These properties are not observable without changing the substance's chemical structure. For instance, chromium's ability to oxidize or react with acids would be considered a chemical property, as it involves a transformation of the material.