Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Physical Properties
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. A physical property can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, melting point, or density. A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change, resulting in a new substance.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.'
Step 3: Identify the key action in the statement, which is 'reacts.'
Step 4: Determine if this action involves a change in the chemical identity of the substances involved. In this case, hydrogen and oxygen reacting would form a new substance, water (H2O).
Step 5: Conclude that since the reaction results in a new substance, this is a chemical property.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Property
A chemical property is a characteristic of a substance that becomes evident during a chemical reaction. It describes the ability of a substance to undergo changes that transform it into different substances. For example, the reactivity of hydrogen with oxygen is a chemical property, as it involves a reaction that produces water, demonstrating a change in the substance's chemical identity.
Chemical Properties Example 1
Reactivity
Reactivity refers to the tendency of a substance to undergo chemical reactions, either by itself or with other materials. It is a crucial aspect of chemical properties, as it determines how substances interact with one another. In the case of hydrogen, its high reactivity with oxygen leads to combustion, which is a fundamental reaction in chemistry.
Physical Properties Example
Combustion Reaction
A combustion reaction is a type of chemical reaction that occurs when a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the context of hydrogen reacting with oxygen, this reaction produces water and is highly exothermic, meaning it releases a significant amount of energy. Understanding combustion is essential for grasping the implications of hydrogen's reactivity.
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1
