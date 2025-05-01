Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Property A chemical property is a characteristic of a substance that becomes evident during a chemical reaction. It describes the ability of a substance to undergo changes that transform it into different substances. For example, the reactivity of hydrogen with oxygen is a chemical property, as it involves a reaction that produces water, demonstrating a change in the substance's chemical identity. Recommended video: Guided course 02:17 02:17 Chemical Properties Example 1

Reactivity Reactivity refers to the tendency of a substance to undergo chemical reactions, either by itself or with other materials. It is a crucial aspect of chemical properties, as it determines how substances interact with one another. In the case of hydrogen, its high reactivity with oxygen leads to combustion, which is a fundamental reaction in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Physical Properties Example