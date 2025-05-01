Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps identify substances, as different materials have unique densities. In this problem, the densities of aluminum (2.70 g/mL) and silver (10.5 g/mL) are provided, allowing for the determination of the identity of the solids based on their mass and volume. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density

Mass and Volume Relationship The relationship between mass and volume is fundamental in understanding density. For a given mass, the volume can be calculated using the formula: Volume = Mass / Density. In this scenario, since each solid has a mass of 10.0 g, the volume of each solid can be determined by dividing the mass by its respective density, which will help identify the solids based on their calculated volumes. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass