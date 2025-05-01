Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Density
Problem 91
Textbook Question
Consider the following solids. The solids A, B, and C represent aluminum (D = 2.70g/mL), and silver (D = 10.5 g/mL). If each has a mass of 10.0 g, what is the identity of each solid? (2.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given densities: Aluminum (2.70 g/mL) and Silver (10.5 g/mL).
Use the formula for density: \( D = \frac{m}{V} \), where \( m \) is mass and \( V \) is volume.
Calculate the volume for each solid using the mass (10.0 g) and the given densities: \( V = \frac{m}{D} \).
Compare the calculated volumes to the relative sizes of the solids in the image.
Match each solid to its corresponding metal based on the calculated volumes and the visual sizes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a crucial property that helps identify substances, as different materials have unique densities. In this problem, the densities of aluminum (2.70 g/mL) and silver (10.5 g/mL) are provided, allowing for the determination of the identity of the solids based on their mass and volume.
Mass and Volume Relationship
The relationship between mass and volume is fundamental in understanding density. For a given mass, the volume can be calculated using the formula: Volume = Mass / Density. In this scenario, since each solid has a mass of 10.0 g, the volume of each solid can be determined by dividing the mass by its respective density, which will help identify the solids based on their calculated volumes.
Identification of Substances
Identifying substances based on their physical properties, such as density, is a common practice in chemistry. By calculating the volume of each solid using the known mass and density, one can compare the results to the expected volumes for aluminum and silver. This comparison allows for the accurate identification of each solid, as the calculated volumes will correspond to the specific densities of the materials in question.
