Heat of Reaction The heat of reaction, also known as enthalpy change, refers to the amount of heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. It indicates whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat) or endothermic (absorbs heat). This measurement is crucial for understanding the energy dynamics of chemical processes.

Enthalpy Enthalpy is a thermodynamic property that represents the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the sum of the internal energy and the product of pressure and volume. Changes in enthalpy during a reaction provide insight into the energy changes that occur, which is essential for calculating the heat of reaction.