Exothermic and Endothermic Reactions Exothermic reactions release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings, resulting in a temperature increase. In contrast, endothermic reactions absorb energy, leading to a temperature decrease. The sign of the enthalpy change (∆H) indicates the nature of the reaction: a negative ∆H signifies an exothermic reaction, while a positive ∆H indicates an endothermic reaction.

Enthalpy Change (∆H) Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the total heat content of a system during a chemical reaction. It reflects the difference in energy between reactants and products. A negative value for ∆H, such as -44 kcal/mol in this reaction, indicates that the products have lower energy than the reactants, confirming that energy is released during the reaction.