Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 60
Textbook Question
Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen: Cl2(g) + H2(g) → 2 HCl(g)For this reaction, K = 26 x 10^33 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The reaction is Cl_2(g) + H_2(g) \rightarrow 2 HCl(g) with \Delta H = -44 \text{ kcal/mol} (-184 \text{ kJ/mol}).
Understand the concept of enthalpy change (\Delta H): It indicates the heat absorbed or released during a reaction at constant pressure.
Recall that if \Delta H is negative, the reaction releases heat, making it exothermic. If \Delta H is positive, the reaction absorbs heat, making it endothermic.
Since \Delta H is given as -44 \text{ kcal/mol}, this indicates that the reaction releases heat.
Conclude that the reaction is exothermic because the negative \Delta H value signifies heat release.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exothermic and Endothermic Reactions
Exothermic reactions release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings, resulting in a temperature increase. In contrast, endothermic reactions absorb energy, leading to a temperature decrease. The sign of the enthalpy change (∆H) indicates the nature of the reaction: a negative ∆H signifies an exothermic reaction, while a positive ∆H indicates an endothermic reaction.
Enthalpy Change (∆H)
Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the total heat content of a system during a chemical reaction. It reflects the difference in energy between reactants and products. A negative value for ∆H, such as -44 kcal/mol in this reaction, indicates that the products have lower energy than the reactants, confirming that energy is released during the reaction.
Equilibrium Constant (K)
The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. A very large K value, like 26 x 10^33, suggests that the reaction strongly favors the formation of products, indicating that the reaction proceeds almost to completion. This information can help infer the stability and energy dynamics of the reaction.
