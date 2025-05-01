Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exothermic Reactions Exothermic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings. This energy release occurs because the total energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants. A common example is the combustion of fuels, where energy is released as heat and light.

Endothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the immediate environment. In these reactions, the energy of the products is higher than that of the reactants. Photosynthesis is a classic example, where plants absorb sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.