Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 107
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is (7.9)Si(s) + 2Cl₂(g) → SiCl₄(g) + 157 kcalb. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The given reaction is an exothermic reaction, as indicated by the release of 157 kcal of energy.
Understand exothermic reactions: In exothermic reactions, energy is released to the surroundings, meaning the products have lower energy than the reactants.
Analyze the energy change: Since 157 kcal is released, this implies that the energy of the products is lower than the energy of the reactants.
Relate energy release to stability: The release of energy suggests that the product, silicon tetrachloride (SiCl₄), is more stable than the reactants, silicon (Si) and chlorine (Cl₂).
Conclude the energy comparison: Therefore, the energy of the product (SiCl₄) is lower than the energy of the reactants (Si and Cl₂).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exothermic Reactions
The reaction given is exothermic, meaning it releases energy, specifically 157 kcal, as it proceeds from reactants to products. In exothermic reactions, the energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants because the excess energy is released into the surroundings, often in the form of heat.
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)
Enthalpy change, represented as ΔH, quantifies the heat content of a system at constant pressure. In this reaction, the negative value of ΔH indicates that the products (SiCl₄) have a lower enthalpy than the reactants (Si and Cl₂), confirming that energy is released during the formation of silicon tetrachloride.
Thermodynamic Stability
Thermodynamic stability refers to the relative energy levels of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. A product is considered thermodynamically stable if it has lower energy than the reactants, which is the case here, as the formation of SiCl₄ results in a more stable state due to the release of energy.
