Exothermic Reactions The reaction given is exothermic, meaning it releases energy, specifically 157 kcal, as it proceeds from reactants to products. In exothermic reactions, the energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants because the excess energy is released into the surroundings, often in the form of heat.

Enthalpy Change (ΔH) Enthalpy change, represented as ΔH, quantifies the heat content of a system at constant pressure. In this reaction, the negative value of ΔH indicates that the products (SiCl₄) have a lower enthalpy than the reactants (Si and Cl₂), confirming that energy is released during the formation of silicon tetrachloride.