Exothermic Reactions Exothermic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to their surroundings. This occurs when the total energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants, resulting in a net release of energy. Common examples include combustion and respiration, where energy is produced and can be harnessed for biological functions.

Endothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, leading to a decrease in temperature in the immediate environment. In these reactions, the energy of the products is higher than that of the reactants, requiring an input of energy to proceed. Photosynthesis is a classic example, where plants absorb sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.