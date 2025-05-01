Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Problem 69
Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as exothermic or endothermic:b. The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: An exothermic reaction releases energy, usually in the form of heat, and the energy level of the products is lower than that of the reactants. An endothermic reaction absorbs energy, and the energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.
Analyze the given statement: 'The energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants.'
Relate the statement to the definitions: Since the energy level of the products is higher, this implies that energy has been absorbed during the reaction.
Determine the classification: Based on the absorption of energy and the higher energy level of the products, classify the reaction as endothermic.
Conclude with the classification: The reaction described is endothermic because it involves the absorption of energy, resulting in products with a higher energy level than the reactants.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exothermic Reactions
Exothermic reactions are chemical processes that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings. In these reactions, the energy of the products is lower than that of the reactants, resulting in a net release of energy. Common examples include combustion and respiration, where energy is produced as a byproduct.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic Reactions
Endothermic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, leading to a decrease in temperature in the immediate environment. In these reactions, the energy level of the products is higher than that of the reactants, indicating that energy is required for the reaction to proceed. Photosynthesis is a classic example, where plants absorb sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:30
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Energy Level Diagrams
Energy level diagrams visually represent the energy changes during a chemical reaction. They illustrate the energy of reactants and products, showing whether a reaction is exothermic or endothermic. In an endothermic reaction, the diagram will show the products at a higher energy level than the reactants, indicating that energy has been absorbed during the process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Watch next
Master Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice