Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized terms used in the International System of Units (SI) to denote specific powers of ten. They simplify the expression of large or small quantities by providing a shorthand notation. For example, 'kilo-' represents 10^3, while 'milli-' represents 10^-3. Understanding these prefixes is essential for interpreting measurements in science. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Metric Prefixes

Tera The prefix 'tera-' is a metric prefix that denotes a factor of 10^12, or one trillion. It is commonly used in fields such as computing and telecommunications to describe data sizes, such as terabytes (TB), which represent 1 trillion bytes. Recognizing this prefix allows for easier comprehension of large quantities in scientific contexts.