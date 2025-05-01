Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). It is a physical property that helps identify substances and can indicate whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. In this context, the density of the gray cube is given as 4.5 g/cm³, which serves as a reference point for comparison with the green cube.

Comparison of Densities When comparing the densities of two objects, one can determine which is denser by examining their mass and volume. If the green cube has a greater mass for the same volume as the gray cube, it will have a higher density. Conversely, if it has less mass, its density will be lower. This comparison is crucial for answering the question regarding the green cube's density relative to the gray cube.