Metric Prefixes Metric prefixes are standardized terms used in the metric system to denote specific powers of ten. They allow for the easy representation of large or small quantities by modifying the base unit. For example, 'centi-' indicates a factor of one hundredth (10^-2), making it easier to express measurements like centimeters instead of meters.

Centi- The prefix 'centi-' is derived from the Latin word 'centum,' meaning one hundred. In the metric system, it represents a factor of 0.01 or 10^-2. This means that one centimeter is equal to one hundredth of a meter, which is a fundamental conversion in measurements involving length.