Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Types of Radiation
Problem 86
Textbook Question
Thorium-232 decays by a 10-step series, ultimately yielding lead-208. How many α particles and how many β particles are emitted?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an alpha (α) particle emission decreases the atomic number by 2 and the mass number by 4.
Recognize that a beta (β) particle emission increases the atomic number by 1 without changing the mass number.
Start with thorium-232 (Th-232) and note that it decays to lead-208 (Pb-208).
Calculate the change in mass number: 232 (initial) - 208 (final) = 24. This change is due to the emission of α particles.
Since each α particle reduces the mass number by 4, divide the total change in mass number (24) by 4 to find the number of α particles emitted.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radioactive Decay
Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha (α) and beta (β) decay. In alpha decay, an atomic nucleus emits an alpha particle, consisting of two protons and two neutrons, while beta decay involves the transformation of a neutron into a proton or vice versa, emitting a beta particle (electron or positron). Understanding these processes is crucial for analyzing decay series.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Decay Series
A decay series is a sequence of radioactive decay events that an unstable nucleus undergoes until it reaches a stable state. Each step in the series may involve different types of decay, leading to the formation of intermediate isotopes before arriving at a stable end product. In the case of thorium-232 decaying to lead-208, the series involves multiple alpha and beta decays, which must be accounted for to determine the total emissions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
Beta Decay Example 2
Alpha and Beta Particles
Alpha particles are positively charged particles that consist of two protons and two neutrons, effectively reducing the atomic number of the parent nucleus by two. Beta particles, on the other hand, are high-energy, high-speed electrons or positrons emitted during beta decay, which can change a neutron into a proton or vice versa, altering the atomic number by one. The balance of these emissions is essential for calculating the total number of each type of particle emitted in a decay series.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Alpha Decay Concept 2
