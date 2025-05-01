Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha (α) and beta (β) decay. In alpha decay, an atomic nucleus emits an alpha particle, consisting of two protons and two neutrons, while beta decay involves the transformation of a neutron into a proton or vice versa, emitting a beta particle (electron or positron). Understanding these processes is crucial for analyzing decay series.

Decay Series A decay series is a sequence of radioactive decay events that an unstable nucleus undergoes until it reaches a stable state. Each step in the series may involve different types of decay, leading to the formation of intermediate isotopes before arriving at a stable end product. In the case of thorium-232 decaying to lead-208, the series involves multiple alpha and beta decays, which must be accounted for to determine the total emissions.