Nuclear Reactions Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei, resulting in the release or absorption of energy. They can include processes such as fusion, fission, and radioactive decay. Understanding the conservation of mass and charge is crucial, as the total number of nucleons (protons and neutrons) and the total charge must remain constant before and after the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions

Radioisotopes Radioisotopes are unstable isotopes of elements that decay over time, emitting radiation in the form of alpha, beta, or gamma rays. They are characterized by their half-lives and decay modes. In nuclear reactions, identifying the correct radioisotopes is essential for balancing the equation, as they determine the reactants and products involved in the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:28 01:28 Radioactive Half-Life Concept 2