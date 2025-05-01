Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Types of Radiation
Problem 46
Textbook Question
Identify the starting radioisotopes needed to balance each of these nuclear reactions:a.
b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known particles in the reaction: \(^4_2He\) (alpha particle), \(^1_0n\) (neutron), and \(^244_{94}Pu\) (plutonium).
Apply the law of conservation of mass and atomic numbers: the sum of mass numbers and atomic numbers on the left must equal the sum on the right.
Calculate the total mass number on the right side: 244 (Pu) + 1 (n) = 245.
Calculate the total atomic number on the right side: 94 (Pu) + 0 (n) = 94.
Determine the missing isotope by subtracting the mass and atomic numbers of \(^4_2He\) from the totals on the right: Mass number: 245 - 4 = 241, Atomic number: 94 - 2 = 92.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nuclear Reactions
Nuclear reactions involve the transformation of atomic nuclei, resulting in the release or absorption of energy. They can include processes such as fusion, fission, and radioactive decay. Understanding the conservation of mass and charge is crucial, as the total number of nucleons (protons and neutrons) and the total charge must remain constant before and after the reaction.
Radioisotopes
Radioisotopes are unstable isotopes of elements that decay over time, emitting radiation in the form of alpha, beta, or gamma rays. They are characterized by their half-lives and decay modes. In nuclear reactions, identifying the correct radioisotopes is essential for balancing the equation, as they determine the reactants and products involved in the reaction.
Balancing Nuclear Equations
Balancing nuclear equations requires ensuring that both the mass number and atomic number are conserved. This involves adjusting the reactants to match the total mass and charge of the products. In the given reaction, one must identify the missing radioisotope that, when combined with helium, produces plutonium and a neutron, maintaining the balance of nucleons and charge.
