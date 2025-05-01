Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure Atomic structure refers to the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. The nucleus, composed of protons and neutrons, contains most of the atom's mass, while electrons orbit the nucleus in defined energy levels. Understanding atomic structure is essential for identifying different types of particles, such as isotopes and ions.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different atomic masses for the isotopes of an element. For example, ¹₁H (protium) is an isotope of hydrogen with one proton and no neutrons, distinguishing it from other hydrogen isotopes like deuterium and tritium.