Radioactive Decay Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur through various types of decay, including alpha (α) and beta (β) decay. In alpha decay, the nucleus emits an alpha particle, reducing its mass and atomic number, while in beta decay, a neutron is converted into a proton, increasing the atomic number. Understanding these processes is crucial for tracing the decay series leading to the formation of bismuth-212.

Decay Series A decay series is a sequence of radioactive decays that an unstable parent isotope undergoes until it reaches a stable daughter isotope. Each decay transforms the parent isotope into a new element or isotope, which may also be unstable. In the case of bismuth-212, the decay series involves multiple alpha and beta decays, and identifying the parent isotope requires knowledge of the specific isotopes involved in the series.