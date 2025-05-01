Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Types of Radiation
Problem 52
Textbook Question
Bismuth-212 attaches readily to monoclonal antibodies and is used in the treatment of various cancers. This bismuth-212 is formed after the parent isotope undergoes a decay series consisting of four α decays and one β decay (the decays could be in any order). What is the parent isotope for this decay series?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the changes in atomic number and mass number for each type of decay: \( \alpha \) decay decreases the atomic number by 2 and the mass number by 4, while \( \beta \) decay increases the atomic number by 1 and does not change the mass number.
Calculate the total change in atomic number after four \( \alpha \) decays and one \( \beta \) decay: \( 4 \times (-2) + 1 \times (+1) = -7 \).
Calculate the total change in mass number after four \( \alpha \) decays: \( 4 \times (-4) = -16 \).
Determine the atomic number and mass number of the parent isotope by adding the changes to the atomic number and mass number of Bismuth-212: Atomic number of Bismuth is 83, so the parent isotope's atomic number is \( 83 + 7 \). Mass number of Bismuth-212 is 212, so the parent isotope's mass number is \( 212 + 16 \).
Identify the element with the calculated atomic number to find the parent isotope.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radioactive Decay
Radioactive decay is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This can occur through various types of decay, including alpha (α) and beta (β) decay. In alpha decay, the nucleus emits an alpha particle, reducing its mass and atomic number, while in beta decay, a neutron is converted into a proton, increasing the atomic number. Understanding these processes is crucial for tracing the decay series leading to the formation of bismuth-212.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Decay Series
A decay series is a sequence of radioactive decays that an unstable parent isotope undergoes until it reaches a stable daughter isotope. Each decay transforms the parent isotope into a new element or isotope, which may also be unstable. In the case of bismuth-212, the decay series involves multiple alpha and beta decays, and identifying the parent isotope requires knowledge of the specific isotopes involved in the series.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:46
Beta Decay Example 2
Isotope Notation
Isotope notation is a way to represent isotopes of elements, indicating the element's symbol, atomic number, and mass number. The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. For example, bismuth-212 is denoted as Bi-212, where '212' represents its mass number. Understanding isotope notation is essential for identifying the parent isotope in a decay series, as it allows for tracking changes in atomic and mass numbers through the decay process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:57
Isotopes Example 1
