Nuclear Fission Nuclear fission is a process in which the nucleus of a heavy atom, such as uranium or plutonium, splits into two or more smaller nuclei, along with the release of a significant amount of energy. This reaction can occur spontaneously or be induced by the absorption of a neutron. Fission is the principle behind nuclear reactors and atomic bombs, where the energy released can be harnessed for power or explosive force.

Radioactive Decay Radioactive decay is a natural process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation in the form of particles or electromagnetic waves. This process results in the transformation of the original nucleus into a different element or isotope. Unlike fission, which involves the splitting of a nucleus, radioactive decay typically involves the emission of alpha particles, beta particles, or gamma rays without the need for external triggers.