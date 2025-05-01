Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry
Types of Radiation
Problem 87
Textbook Question
Californium-246 is formed by bombardment of uranium-238 atoms. If four neutrons are formed as by-products, what particle is used for the bombardment?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial and final isotopes involved in the reaction. The initial isotope is uranium-238 (\(^{238}_{92}\text{U}\)) and the final isotope is californium-246 (\(^{246}_{98}\text{Cf}\)).
Write the nuclear reaction equation. Start with uranium-238 and add the unknown particle on the reactant side, and californium-246 and four neutrons (\(4\ ^{1}_{0}\text{n}\)) on the product side.
Use the conservation of mass number and atomic number to determine the unknown particle. The sum of mass numbers and atomic numbers on both sides of the equation must be equal.
Calculate the change in mass number: \(246 + 4 \times 1 = 250\) on the product side, and \(238 + x = 250\) on the reactant side, where \(x\) is the mass number of the unknown particle.
Calculate the change in atomic number: \(98 + 4 \times 0 = 98\) on the product side, and \(92 + y = 98\) on the reactant side, where \(y\) is the atomic number of the unknown particle.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nuclear Reactions
Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of one element into another. In this context, uranium-238 undergoes a reaction where it absorbs a particle, leading to the formation of Californium-246. Understanding the types of nuclear reactions, such as fission and fusion, is essential for grasping how elements can be transformed through bombardment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Redox Reactions
Neutrons
Neutrons are neutral subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom. They play a crucial role in nuclear reactions, particularly in fission processes, where they can initiate further reactions by colliding with other nuclei. In this question, the mention of four neutrons as by-products indicates that neutrons are likely the particles used for the bombardment of uranium-238.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 2
Particle Bombardment
Particle bombardment is a technique used in nuclear physics where particles, such as neutrons, protons, or alpha particles, are directed at a target nucleus to induce a reaction. This process can lead to the formation of new elements or isotopes, as seen with the creation of Californium-246 from uranium-238. Identifying the type of particle used in bombardment is key to understanding the resulting nuclear transformations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master Types of Radiation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice