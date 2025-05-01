Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of one element into another. In this context, uranium-238 undergoes a reaction where it absorbs a particle, leading to the formation of Californium-246. Understanding the types of nuclear reactions, such as fission and fusion, is essential for grasping how elements can be transformed through bombardment.

Neutrons Neutrons are neutral subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom. They play a crucial role in nuclear reactions, particularly in fission processes, where they can initiate further reactions by colliding with other nuclei. In this question, the mention of four neutrons as by-products indicates that neutrons are likely the particles used for the bombardment of uranium-238.