Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 79
Textbook Question
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2: (7.1, 7.2, 7.3)1.
2.
c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in each molecule using the color code: black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl.
For the first molecule (top), identify the elements: it consists of two yellow atoms and one red atom, indicating it is likely sulfur dioxide (SO2).
For the second molecule (bottom), identify the elements: it consists of four black atoms and six white atoms, indicating it is likely cyclobutane (C4H6).
Calculate the molar mass of each compound: for SO2, add the atomic masses of sulfur and two oxygens; for C4H6, add the atomic masses of four carbons and six hydrogens.
Use the formula: number of moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol) to find the number of moles in 10.0 g of each compound.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Composition
Molecular composition refers to the types and numbers of atoms that make up a molecule. In the context of the question, understanding the molecular formulas of the compounds represented by the models is essential. For example, the top model likely represents a compound containing sulfur (S) and chlorine (Cl), while the bottom model represents a carbon (C) compound, possibly a hydrocarbon. Identifying these components is crucial for further calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Moles and Molar Mass
A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To determine the number of moles in a given mass of a compound, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). This concept is vital for solving the question regarding the number of moles in 10.0 g of the compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows chemists to predict how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction. In this question, stoichiometry will be important for understanding how to relate the number of moles calculated from the mass of the compounds to their molecular formulas and potential reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Videos
Related Practice