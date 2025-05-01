Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the molar mass of caffeine (C8H10N4O2), you sum the atomic masses of all the atoms in its molecular formula: 8 carbon (C) atoms, 10 hydrogen (H) atoms, 4 nitrogen (N) atoms, and 2 oxygen (O) atoms. This value is essential for converting between grams and moles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Moles A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents a specific number of particles, typically atoms or molecules, equivalent to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23. Moles provide a bridge between the atomic scale and macroscopic quantities, allowing chemists to count particles by weighing them. Understanding moles is crucial for stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:29 01:29 Mole Concept