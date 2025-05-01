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Multiple Choice
On a frictionless air hockey table, puck A of mass 0.250 kg moves to the right and collides with puck B of mass 0.38kg, which is initially at rest. After the collision, puck A is moving the left at 0.12 m/s and puck B moves to the right at 0.65 m/s. What was the initial velocity of puck A before the collision?
A
0.73 m/s
B
0.57 m/s
C
0.87 m/s
D
1.1 m/s
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