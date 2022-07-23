Understanding sound intensity and its measurement is crucial in acoustics. The intensity of a wave, applicable to all types of waves, is quantified using the equation:

I = \(\frac{P}{4 \pi r^2}\)

where I represents intensity in watts per meter squared, P is the power of the sound source, and r is the distance from the source. However, when discussing sound, we often refer to the sound intensity level, which is measured in decibels (dB). This is because the human ear can detect a vast range of sound intensities, from the faint rustling of leaves (approximately \(1 \times 10^{-11}\) W/m²) to the loud roar of a jet engine (around \(1 \times 10^{1}\) W/m²).

To simplify these values, we use a logarithmic scale defined by the equation for sound intensity level:

\(\beta\) = 10 \(\log\)_{10} \(\left\)(\(\frac{I}{I_0}\)\(\right\))

In this equation, \(\beta\) is the sound intensity level in decibels, I is the intensity of the sound source, and I 0 is a reference intensity, typically set at \(1 \times 10^{-12}\) W/m², which represents the threshold of hearing for humans.

To illustrate this concept, consider a siren producing a power of 9 milliwatts (0.009 W). To find the sound level at a distance of 3 meters, we first calculate the intensity:

I = \(\frac{0.009}{4 \pi (3)^2}\) = 7.96 \(\times\) 10^{-5} \(\text{ W/m}\)^2

Next, we substitute this intensity into the sound intensity level equation:

\(\beta\) = 10 \(\log\)_{10} \(\left\)(\(\frac{7.96 \times 10^{-5}\)}{1 \(\times\) 10^{-12}}\(\right\))

Calculating this gives:

\(\beta\) \(\approx\) 79 \(\text{ dB}\)

This result indicates that the sound level of the siren at 3 meters is approximately 79 decibels, a significant sound level that can be easily perceived by the human ear. Understanding these principles allows for better comprehension of sound dynamics in various environments.