In problems involving stacked blocks, understanding the dynamics of connected systems is crucial, especially when friction plays a role. Consider two blocks, A and B, where block A (10.5 kg) is on top of block B, and the surface beneath block B is frictionless. The friction between the two blocks allows them to move together when a force is applied to the bottom block (B). The goal is to determine the maximum acceleration that can be applied to block B without causing block A to slide off.

To analyze the situation, we start by drawing free body diagrams for both blocks. For block A, the forces acting on it include its weight (mg) and the normal force from block B. Since block A is not being pulled directly, there is no applied force acting on it. The frictional force between the two blocks, which is static friction, is what keeps block A moving with block B. This static friction acts in the same direction as the motion, which is a key distinction from previous problems where friction typically opposes motion.

For block B, the forces include its weight, the normal force from the ground, and the normal force exerted by block A. Additionally, there is a frictional force acting to the left on block B due to the static friction from block A. The static friction force is crucial because it prevents block A from sliding off as block B accelerates.

To find the maximum acceleration, we apply Newton's second law, \( F = ma \). For block A, the only horizontal force is the static friction force, which can be expressed as:

\[ F_{s, \text{max}} = \mu_s \cdot N_{AB} \]

Here, \( \mu_s \) is the coefficient of static friction, and \( N_{AB} \) is the normal force between the two blocks. Since block A is not accelerating vertically, the normal force \( N_{AB} \) equals the weight of block A, \( mg \). Thus, we can rewrite the equation as:

\[ F_{s, \text{max}} = \mu_s \cdot m_A \cdot g \]

Substituting this into the equation for block A gives:

\[ \mu_s \cdot m_A \cdot g = m_A \cdot a_{max} \]

Notably, the mass of block A cancels out, leading to:

\[ a_{max} = \mu_s \cdot g \]

For example, if the coefficient of static friction \( \mu_s \) is 0.7, the maximum acceleration can be calculated as:

\[ a_{max} = 0.7 \cdot 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 = 6.86 \, \text{m/s}^2 \]

This means that if the acceleration exceeds 6.86 m/s², block A will begin to slide off block B, and the friction will transition to kinetic friction. Understanding these dynamics is essential for solving stacked block problems effectively.