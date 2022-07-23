Understanding vertical motion is crucial for solving problems involving objects moving up or down. Vertical motion problems utilize the same principles and equations as horizontal motion, but with some key differences. A fundamental concept in vertical motion is free fall, which occurs when the only force acting on an object is gravity, denoted as F g . For instance, if you hold a box with a string, both tension and gravity act on it, meaning it is not in free fall. However, if you release the box, it enters free fall as gravity is the sole force acting on it.

Even when an object is thrown upwards, it is still in free fall once it is released, as gravity remains the only acting force. This is significant because objects in free fall experience a constant vertical acceleration, which allows us to apply the same equations of uniformly accelerated motion (UAM) to vertical motion problems. The key difference lies in the variables used: while horizontal motion uses Δx and v x , vertical motion uses Δy and v y .

In vertical motion, the acceleration due to gravity, represented as g, is a constant value of 9.8 m/s2 on Earth. This means that regardless of the object's weight, all objects in free fall accelerate downwards at this rate. The acceleration term in equations can be either positive or negative, depending on the chosen direction of motion. A common approach is to define upward as positive, which results in a negative acceleration of -9.8 m/s2 for free-falling objects.

To solve a vertical motion problem, one typically starts by drawing a diagram and identifying the five key variables: initial velocity (v 0 ), final velocity (v y ), displacement (Δy), acceleration (a y ), and time (Δt). For example, if a ball is dropped from a height of 100 meters, the initial velocity is 0, and the displacement is -100 meters (since it falls downwards). The acceleration is -9.8 m/s2.

Using the second equation of motion, v y 2 = v 0 2 + 2a y Δy, we can find the final velocity just before the ball hits the ground. Plugging in the values, we have:

v y 2 = 0 + 2(-9.8)(-100)

This simplifies to v y 2 = 1960, leading to v y = ±√1960, which gives approximately ±44.3 m/s. Since the ball is falling downwards, the final velocity is -44.3 m/s, indicating the direction of motion.

In summary, vertical motion problems can be approached similarly to horizontal motion, with careful attention to the direction of forces and the application of the correct equations. Understanding the role of gravity and the concept of free fall is essential for accurately solving these problems.