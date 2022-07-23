In problems involving an object on an inclined plane, calculating the work done by gravity can be challenging due to the need to break down gravitational force into its components. Consider a scenario where a 100 kg block slides down an incline at a 37-degree angle over a distance of 12 meters. To find the work done by the gravitational force, we need to analyze the components of the gravitational force, denoted as \( mg \), where \( m \) is mass and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately \( 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \)).

The gravitational force can be decomposed into two components: \( mg_x \) (the component parallel to the incline) and \( mg_y \) (the component perpendicular to the incline). The work done by a force is calculated using the formula:

\( W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta) \)

Here, \( W \) is the work done, \( F \) is the force, \( d \) is the displacement, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the force and the direction of displacement.

For the component \( mg_x \), which acts down the ramp, the angle \( \theta \) between \( mg_x \) and the displacement is 0 degrees. Thus, the work done by \( mg_x \) can be calculated as:

\( W_{mg_x} = mg_x \cdot d \cdot \cos(0) = mg_x \cdot d \)

Substituting the values, we find:

\( mg_x = mg \cdot \sin(\theta_x) = 100 \, \text{kg} \cdot 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \cdot \sin(37^\circ) \)

Calculating this gives:

\( W_{mg_x} = 100 \cdot 9.8 \cdot \sin(37^\circ) \cdot 12 \cdot 1 = 7,080 \, \text{J} \)

On the other hand, the component \( mg_y \) acts perpendicular to the displacement. The angle between \( mg_y \) and the displacement is 90 degrees, leading to:

\( W_{mg_y} = mg_y \cdot d \cdot \cos(90) = 0 \, \text{J} \)

This indicates that the work done by the perpendicular component of gravity is always zero, as it does not contribute to the motion along the incline.

To find the total work done by gravity, we can sum the work done by both components:

\( W_{mg} = W_{mg_x} + W_{mg_y} = 7,080 \, \text{J} + 0 \, \text{J} = 7,080 \, \text{J} \)

Thus, the work done by gravity on the block sliding down the incline is \( 7,080 \, \text{J} \). This illustrates that the work done by gravity in inclined plane scenarios is primarily due to the component of gravitational force acting parallel to the incline, reinforcing the importance of correctly identifying the angles and components involved in the calculations.