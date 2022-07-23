Diffraction is a fascinating phenomenon that occurs when light encounters a small opening, or slit, between two barriers. Light typically travels in straight lines, described as rays, unless it is disturbed by an obstacle or a boundary between different media. When light passes through a slit, its behavior can change significantly depending on the size of the slit relative to the wavelength of the light.

The wavelength is defined as the distance between successive wavefronts, which represent points of maximum oscillation in an electromagnetic wave. For diffraction to occur, the width of the slit must be small compared to the wavelength of the light. If the slit is larger than the wavelength, the light rays remain parallel and do not spread out, resulting in no diffraction. This scenario is referred to as collimated light, where the rays are parallel before and after passing through the slit.

In contrast, when the slit width is smaller than the wavelength, the light rays that emerge from the slit do not remain parallel. Instead, they spread out in all directions, creating a spherical wavefront. This isotropic behavior indicates that the light has been disturbed, leading to diffraction. The result of this diffraction is an alternating pattern of bright and dark spots known as a diffraction pattern, which is unique to the specific conditions of the light and the slit.

Understanding diffraction is crucial in various applications, including optics and wave theory, as it illustrates how light can behave differently under certain conditions. The interplay between the slit size and the wavelength of light is fundamental to predicting the resulting diffraction pattern, which can be observed on a screen placed behind the slit.