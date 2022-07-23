Understanding vector addition is crucial for solving problems involving displacements and forces. When vectors are presented without a grid, we can still determine the resultant vector by following a systematic approach. The resultant vector represents the total displacement and can be calculated using vector decomposition and trigonometric functions.

To begin, sketch the vectors based on their magnitudes and angles. For instance, if you have a vector of 5 meters at an angle of 53 degrees and another vector of 8 meters at 30 degrees, draw them tip to tail. This visual representation helps in understanding how the vectors combine to form a resultant vector, which is the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last.

Next, break down each vector into its components along the x and y axes. This involves using the equations for vector decomposition: for a vector \( A \) with magnitude \( |A| \) and angle \( \theta \), the components can be calculated as:

\[ A_x = |A| \cdot \cos(\theta) \] \[ A_y = |A| \cdot \sin(\theta) \]

For the vectors in our example, calculate the components as follows:

For vector \( A \) (5 meters at 53 degrees): \( A_x = 5 \cdot \cos(53^\circ) \approx 3 \) \( A_y = 5 \cdot \sin(53^\circ) \approx 4 \)

For vector \( B \) (8 meters at 30 degrees): \( B_x = 8 \cdot \cos(30^\circ) \approx 6.9 \) \( B_y = 8 \cdot \sin(30^\circ) \approx 4 \)



Once the components are determined, sum the x-components and y-components separately to find the resultant components:

\[ R_x = A_x + B_x = 3 + 6.9 = 9.9 \] \[ R_y = A_y + B_y = 4 + 4 = 8 \]

Now, to find the magnitude of the resultant vector \( R \), apply the Pythagorean theorem:

\[ |R| = \sqrt{R_x^2 + R_y^2} = \sqrt{(9.9)^2 + (8)^2} \approx 12.7 \]

To determine the direction of the resultant vector, calculate the angle \( \theta_R \) relative to the x-axis using the tangent function:

\[ \theta_R = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{R_y}{R_x}\right) = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{8}{9.9}\right) \approx 38.9^\circ \]

In summary, the magnitude of the resultant vector is approximately 12.7 meters, and its direction is about 38.9 degrees above the x-axis. By following these steps—drawing the vectors, decomposing them into components, summing the components, and applying the Pythagorean theorem and trigonometric functions—you can consistently solve vector addition problems accurately.