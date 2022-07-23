Resonance in LRC circuits is a fundamental concept that describes the behavior of circuits containing inductors (L), resistors (R), and capacitors (C). The impedance (Z) of such a circuit is influenced by resistance (R), inductive reactance (X L ), and capacitive reactance (X C ). The relationship can be expressed as:

Z = √(R² + (X L - X C )²)

As the frequency (ω) changes, the capacitive reactance decreases while the inductive reactance increases. This results in a minimum impedance occurring when the inductive and capacitive reactances are equal, leading to resonance. At this point, the impedance is at its lowest value, equal to the resistance (R), and the current (I) in the circuit reaches its maximum value.

The resonant frequency (f 0 ) of an LRC circuit can be calculated using the formula:

f 0 = \(\frac{1}{2\pi\sqrt{LC}}\)

In practical terms, consider an AC circuit with a 10-ohm resistor, a 2-henry inductor, and a 1.2-millifarad capacitor connected to a 120-volt power source. To find the resonant frequency, we first calculate:

f 0 = \(\frac{1}{2\pi\sqrt{2 \times 1.2 \times 10^{-3}}}\) ≈ 3.25 Hz

At resonance, the maximum current can be determined using Ohm's law, where the maximum current (I max ) is given by:

I max = \(\frac{V_{max}}{Z}\)

Since the impedance at resonance equals the resistance, we find:

I max = \(\frac{120 \text{ V}}{10 \text{ Ω}} = 12 \text{ A}\)

In a series LRC circuit, it is important to note that the current remains constant throughout all components, including the resistor, inductor, and capacitor. Additionally, at resonance, the voltages across the inductor and capacitor are equal due to their reactances being balanced. Understanding these principles is crucial for analyzing and designing LRC circuits effectively.