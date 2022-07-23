In projectile motion problems, it's common to encounter situations where you need to analyze both the horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components of motion. When faced with unknown variables, such as time, initial velocity, or angle, it's often necessary to switch between the two axes to find a solution. For instance, if you have a horizontal launch and need to calculate the horizontal displacement (\(\Delta x\)), you can start with the equation:

\(\Delta x = v_x \cdot t\)

Here, \(v_x\) is the horizontal velocity, and \(t\) is the time of flight. If time is unknown, you can derive it from the vertical motion equations. This method allows you to find the necessary variables by leveraging the relationships between the two axes.

Consider a scenario where a soccer ball is kicked from a hill, remaining in the air for 4.5 seconds and landing 45 meters away. To analyze this, you can break down the motion into intervals, focusing on the total time and horizontal displacement. The horizontal motion can be expressed as:

\(45 = v_0 \cdot \cos(\theta) \cdot 4.5\)

From this, you can isolate \(v_0\) as:

\(v_0 = \frac{10}{\cos(\theta)}\

However, this leaves you with two unknowns: \(v_0\) and \(\theta\). To resolve this, you can turn to the vertical motion. The vertical displacement (\(\Delta y\)) can be calculated using:

\(\Delta y = v_{0y} \cdot t + \frac{1}{2} a_y t^2\

In this case, \(a_y\) is the acceleration due to gravity, which is approximately \(-9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2\). By substituting \(v_{0y} = v_0 \cdot \sin(\theta)\) into the equation, you can express the vertical motion as:

\(-5 = v_0 \cdot \sin(\theta) \cdot 4.5 - \frac{1}{2} \cdot 9.8 \cdot (4.5)^2\

Rearranging gives:

21 = \(v_0 \cdot \sin(\theta)\

Now, you have two equations with two unknowns. To solve for one variable, you can use substitution. From the first equation, substitute \(v_0\) into the second equation:

21 = \(\frac{10}{\cos(\theta)} \cdot \sin(\theta)\

This simplifies to:

21 = 10 \cdot \tan(\theta)

From which you can find:

\(\theta = \tan^{-1}(2.1)\

Calculating this gives an angle of approximately \(64.5^\circ\). With \(\theta\) known, you can substitute back to find \(v_0\) using either of the original equations. This method of equation substitution is particularly useful when dealing with multiple unknowns in projectile motion problems, allowing you to systematically solve for each variable.