In the study of electric potentials and potential energy, the concept of the electron volt (eV) is crucial. An electron volt is defined as the amount of energy gained or lost by an electron when it moves through a potential difference of one volt. To understand this, consider two charged plates with a potential difference of 1 volt. When an electron, which carries a charge of negative elementary charge (−e), moves from the negatively charged plate to the positively charged plate, it experiences a change in potential energy.

The relationship between potential energy change (ΔU), charge (q), and potential difference (ΔV) is given by the equation:

\[\Delta U = q \cdot \Delta V\]

For an electron moving through a potential difference of 1 volt, the change in potential energy can be expressed as:

\[\Delta U = -e \cdot 1 \text{ V}\]

Substituting the value of the elementary charge, which is approximately \(1.6 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs, allows us to calculate the change in potential energy in joules. As the electron moves, its potential energy decreases, converting into kinetic energy, which results in an increase in speed.

Conversely, a positive charge, such as a proton, would move in the opposite direction, from the positive plate to the negative plate, and would experience a negative potential difference when moving left. The same equation applies, but the signs of the charge and potential difference must be carefully considered to determine the change in potential energy.

The electron volt serves as a convenient unit for measuring energy at the atomic and subatomic levels. For example, if an electron has a kinetic energy of 100 eV, this can be converted to joules by multiplying by the elementary charge:

\[\text{Kinetic Energy (J)} = 100 \text{ eV} \times 1.6 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J/eV} = 1.6 \times 10^{-17} \text{ J}\]

To find the speed of the electron, we can use the kinetic energy formula:

\[KE = \frac{1}{2} m v^2\]

Rearranging this gives:

\[v = \sqrt{\frac{2 \cdot KE}{m}}\]

Substituting the kinetic energy in joules and the mass of the electron (approximately \(9.11 \times 10^{-31}\) kg) into the equation allows us to calculate the speed. For instance, if the kinetic energy is \(150 \text{ eV}\), converting this to joules and substituting into the formula yields a final speed of approximately \(7.26 \times 10^6\) meters per second.

In summary, the electron volt is a vital unit in physics, particularly in the context of electric potential and energy transformations, allowing for straightforward calculations involving small charges and their kinetic energies.