In vertical mass-spring systems, the behavior is similar to horizontal systems, with the primary distinction being the equilibrium position. When a spring is suspended from a ceiling and a mass is attached, the spring stretches due to the weight of the mass. This stretching creates a new equilibrium position where the restoring force of the spring balances the gravitational force acting on the mass. The original length of the spring is 0.5 meters, and when the mass is attached, it stretches down by a distance known as delta l, which in this case is 0.2 meters. This means the new equilibrium position is at 0.7 meters (0.5 m + 0.2 m).

The equilibrium condition can be expressed with the equation:

\[ k \cdot \Delta l = mg \]

where k is the spring constant, m is the mass, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 10 m/s²). In this scenario, if the mass is 5 kg, we can rearrange the equation to find the spring constant:

\[ k = \frac{mg}{\Delta l} = \frac{5 \cdot 10}{0.2} = 250 \, \text{N/m} \]

After reaching equilibrium, if the spring is pulled down an additional 0.3 meters, it will oscillate between two amplitudes. The amplitude represents the additional displacement from the equilibrium position, not to be confused with delta l. The total distance from the ceiling to the maximum height of the block can be calculated by considering the equilibrium position and the amplitude. The maximum height occurs when the spring is pulled down 0.3 meters and then released, oscillating back up.

To find the distance from the ceiling to the maximum height, we note that the maximum stretch downward is 0.7 m (equilibrium) + 0.3 m (amplitude) = 1.0 m. When the spring oscillates back up, the maximum height is at 0.7 m - 0.3 m = 0.4 m from the ceiling. Thus, the distance from the ceiling to the maximum height of the block is 0.4 meters.

Understanding these principles of vertical oscillations is crucial for analyzing systems involving springs and masses, as they illustrate the balance of forces and the dynamics of oscillatory motion.