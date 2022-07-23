In solving two-dimensional equilibrium problems, it is essential to understand that equilibrium occurs when all forces acting on an object cancel each other out. This means that the net force in both the x and y directions is zero, which can be expressed mathematically as:

\[ \sum F_x = 0 \quad \text{and} \quad \sum F_y = 0 \]

To illustrate this, consider a scenario involving a 5-kilogram box suspended by two cables. The first step is to draw a free body diagram, which visually represents all forces acting on the box. The weight force, calculated using the formula:

\[ W = -mg \]

where \( m \) is the mass (5 kg) and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), results in a weight force of:

\[ W = -5 \times 9.8 = -49 \, \text{N} \]

Next, identify the tension forces in the cables. Let’s denote the tension in the first cable as \( T_1 \) and the tension in the second cable as \( T_2 \). The tension \( T_2 \) acts at an angle, which requires decomposition into its x and y components. If the angle with respect to the horizontal is 37 degrees, the components can be expressed as:

\[ T_{2x} = T_2 \cos(37^\circ) \quad \text{and} \quad T_{2y} = T_2 \sin(37^\circ) \]

With the forces identified, the next step is to apply the equilibrium conditions. For the x-direction, the equation becomes:

\[ T_{2x} - T_1 = 0 \quad \Rightarrow \quad T_{2x} = T_1 \]

Substituting the expression for \( T_{2x} \), we have:

\[ T_2 \cos(37^\circ) = T_1 \]

For the y-direction, the equation is:

\[ T_{2y} + W = 0 \quad \Rightarrow \quad T_{2y} = -W \quad \Rightarrow \quad T_2 \sin(37^\circ) = 49 \, \text{N} \]

From this, we can solve for \( T_2 \):

\[ T_2 = \frac{49}{\sin(37^\circ)} \approx 81.4 \, \text{N} \]

Now that we have \( T_2 \), we can substitute this value back into the equation for \( T_1 \):

\[ T_1 = T_2 \cos(37^\circ) \approx 81.4 \cos(37^\circ) \approx 65 \, \text{N} \]

Thus, the magnitudes of the tension forces in the cables are approximately \( T_2 = 81.4 \, \text{N} \) and \( T_1 = 65 \, \text{N} \). Understanding these principles allows for effective problem-solving in two-dimensional equilibrium scenarios.