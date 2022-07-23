Understanding the behavior of longitudinal standing waves is essential, especially when analyzing sound waves in pipes. Sound waves are classified as longitudinal waves, and their behavior varies depending on whether the pipe is open or closed. In an open pipe, both ends are open, resulting in antinodes at each endpoint. This configuration allows for the formation of standing waves, where the wave pattern resembles that of transverse standing waves, but with key differences in endpoint behavior.

For an open pipe, the fundamental frequency can be calculated using the formula:

\( f_n = \frac{n v}{2L} \)

where \( n \) is the harmonic number (1, 2, 3, ...), \( v \) is the speed of sound (approximately 343 m/s), and \( L \) is the length of the pipe. The wavelength for an open pipe is given by:

\( \lambda_n = \frac{2L}{n} \)

In contrast, a closed pipe has one end closed and the other open. In this case, the open end is an antinode, while the closed end is a node. The fundamental frequency for a closed pipe is determined by the formula:

\( f_n = \frac{n v}{4L} \)

Here, the allowed values for \( n \) are restricted to odd integers (1, 3, 5, ...). The wavelength for a closed pipe is expressed as:

\( \lambda_n = \frac{4L}{n} \)

To illustrate these concepts, consider a pipe that is 5 meters long. For an open pipe, the fundamental frequency (where \( n = 1 \)) can be calculated as follows:

\( f_1 = \frac{1 \times 343}{2 \times 5} = 34.3 \text{ Hz} \)

For a closed pipe, if we want to find the third overtone (which corresponds to \( n = 7 \)), the frequency is calculated using:

\( f_7 = \frac{7 \times 343}{4 \times 5} = 120 \text{ Hz} \)

These calculations highlight the differences in frequency and wavelength between open and closed pipes, emphasizing the importance of understanding the boundary conditions that dictate wave behavior in different environments.