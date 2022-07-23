Waves, whether mechanical or electromagnetic, are known to carry energy. A crucial concept in understanding wave behavior is intensity, which is defined as the energy per time per unit area, or equivalently, power per area. The formula for intensity (I) can be expressed as:

\[ I = \frac{P}{A} \]

where P is power and A is area. For electromagnetic waves, intensity can also be related to the magnitudes of the electric field (E) and magnetic field (B) through specific equations. Two key equations for intensity are:

\[ I = \frac{1}{2} c \epsilon_0 E_{\text{max}}^2 \]

and

\[ I = \frac{1}{2} \frac{c}{\mu_0} B_{\text{max}}^2 \]

In these equations, \(c\) is the speed of light, \(\epsilon_0\) is the permittivity of free space, and \(\mu_0\) is the permeability of free space. Both equations share a common factor of \(\frac{1}{2} c\) and involve the square of the maximum values of the electric and magnetic fields. The units of intensity are watts per square meter (W/m²).

When solving problems involving intensity, it is important to determine whether the source of the wave emits energy uniformly in all directions or directionally. For isotropic sources, such as a light bulb, the area can be calculated using the formula for the surface area of a sphere:

\[ A = 4 \pi r^2 \]

For directional sources, such as lasers, the area must be determined based on the specific geometry of the emission.

For example, consider an incandescent light bulb emitting 50 watts in all directions. To find the intensity at a distance of 5 meters, we first calculate the area:

\[ A = 4 \pi (5)^2 = 100 \pi \, \text{m}^2 \]

Then, using the intensity formula:

\[ I = \frac{50 \, \text{W}}{100 \pi} \approx 0.16 \, \text{W/m}^2 \]

Next, to find the maximum electric field (E max ), we rearrange the intensity equation:

\[ E_{\text{max}} = \sqrt{\frac{2I}{c \epsilon_0}} \]

Substituting the known values, we find:

\[ E_{\text{max}} = \sqrt{\frac{2 \times 0.16}{3 \times 10^8 \times 8.85 \times 10^{-12}}} \approx 10.98 \, \text{N/C} \]

For the root mean square (RMS) values of the electric and magnetic fields, the relationships are:

\[ E_{\text{RMS}} = \frac{E_{\text{max}}}{\sqrt{2}} \]

and

\[ B_{\text{RMS}} = \frac{B_{\text{max}}}{\sqrt{2}} \]

To find B max , we use the relationship between E max and B max :

\[ B_{\text{max}} = \frac{E_{\text{max}}}{c} \]

Substituting the calculated E max :

\[ B_{\text{max}} = \frac{10.98}{3 \times 10^8} \approx 3.66 \times 10^{-8} \, \text{T} \]

Finally, we can calculate B RMS :

\[ B_{\text{RMS}} = \frac{3.66 \times 10^{-8}}{\sqrt{2}} \approx 2.59 \times 10^{-8} \, \text{T} \]

Understanding these relationships and calculations is essential for analyzing wave behavior in various contexts, from sound to light and beyond.