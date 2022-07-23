In a mass-spring system undergoing simple harmonic motion, energy is continuously exchanged between kinetic energy and elastic potential energy. The kinetic energy, associated with the motion of the mass, is given by the formula \( KE = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass and \( v \) is the velocity. The elastic potential energy, related to the deformation of the spring, is expressed as \( PE = \frac{1}{2} kx^2 \), where \( k \) is the spring constant and \( x \) is the displacement from the equilibrium position.

In the absence of friction, the total mechanical energy of the system remains constant, allowing us to apply the principle of conservation of energy. This principle can be illustrated by examining the energy at three key positions: the amplitude (maximum displacement) and the equilibrium position (where \( x = 0 \)). At the amplitude, the elastic potential energy is maximized, calculated as \( \frac{1}{2} kA^2 \), while the kinetic energy is zero since the mass momentarily stops. Conversely, at the equilibrium position, the elastic potential energy is zero, and the kinetic energy reaches its maximum value, represented as \( \frac{1}{2} mv_{\text{max}}^2 \).

For any other position \( x \), the total mechanical energy can be expressed as the sum of kinetic and potential energies: \( \frac{1}{2} kA^2 = \frac{1}{2} kx^2 + \frac{1}{2} mv^2 \). This equation allows us to relate the energies at different points in the motion. By manipulating this equation, we can derive the velocity as a function of position, given by:

\( v(x) = \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}(A^2 - x^2)} \)

In practical applications, such as finding the maximum speed or the speed at a specific position, we can utilize the conservation of energy equation. For example, if we have a mass of 5 kg, a spring constant \( k = 30 \, \text{N/m} \), and an amplitude of \( 0.4 \, \text{m} \), we can calculate the maximum speed \( v_{\text{max}} \) using the relationship:

\( v_{\text{max}} = A \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}} \)

Substituting the values, we find \( v_{\text{max}} \approx 0.98 \, \text{m/s} \). To find the speed at a specific position, such as \( x = -0.2 \, \text{m} \), we can use the derived velocity function:

\( v(-0.2) = \sqrt{\frac{30}{5}(0.4^2 - (-0.2)^2)} \approx 0.85 \, \text{m/s} \)

Finally, the total mechanical energy of the system can be calculated using any of the energy expressions, confirming that it remains constant throughout the motion. For instance, using the potential energy at maximum displacement yields a total mechanical energy of \( 2.40 \, \text{J} \), consistent with calculations using kinetic energy at maximum speed.