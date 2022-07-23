In physics, a completely inelastic collision is a specific type of collision where two objects collide and stick together, moving as a single entity after the impact. This scenario is characterized by the conservation of momentum, which states that the total momentum before the collision equals the total momentum after the collision.

To illustrate this concept, consider a 1-kilogram block colliding with a 9-kilogram block that is initially at rest. The initial speed of the 1-kilogram block is 20 meters per second. In a completely inelastic collision, both blocks will move together with the same final velocity after the collision.

The conservation of momentum can be expressed with the formula:

\[m_1 v_{1\text{initial}} + m_2 v_{2\text{initial}} = (m_1 + m_2) v_{\text{final}}\]

Here, \(m_1\) is the mass of the first block (1 kg), \(v_{1\text{initial}}\) is its initial velocity (20 m/s), \(m_2\) is the mass of the second block (9 kg), and \(v_{2\text{initial}}\) is its initial velocity (0 m/s). The final velocity \(v_{\text{final}}\) is what we want to determine.

Substituting the known values into the equation gives:

\[1 \times 20 + 9 \times 0 = (1 + 9) v_{\text{final}}\]

This simplifies to:

\[20 = 10 v_{\text{final}}\]

Solving for \(v_{\text{final}}\) yields:

\[v_{\text{final}} = \frac{20}{10} = 2 \text{ m/s}\]

Thus, after the collision, the combined mass of the two blocks (10 kg) moves at a final speed of 2 m/s. This demonstrates how, in a completely inelastic collision, the total momentum is conserved even though the speed of the system decreases due to the increase in mass. The initial momentum of the system is transformed into the motion of the combined mass, illustrating the fundamental principles of momentum conservation in physics.