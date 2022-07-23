Faraday's law is a fundamental principle in electromagnetism that describes how a changing magnetic field can induce an electromotive force (EMF) in a conducting loop. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding electromagnetic induction, which is the basis for many electrical devices. The key concept here is magnetic flux, which is defined as the product of the magnetic field (B), the area (A) through which the field lines pass, and the cosine of the angle (θ) between the magnetic field and the normal to the surface area. Mathematically, this is expressed as:

\[\Phi_B = B \cdot A \cdot \cos(\theta)\]

When the magnetic flux changes over time, it induces an EMF in the loop, which can lead to an induced current. Faraday's law quantifies this relationship with the equation:

\[\mathcal{E} = -n \frac{\Delta \Phi_B}{\Delta t}\]

Here, \(\mathcal{E}\) represents the induced EMF, \(n\) is the number of turns in the coil, \(\Delta \Phi_B\) is the change in magnetic flux, and \(\Delta t\) is the time interval over which the change occurs. The negative sign indicates the direction of the induced EMF, as described by Lenz's law, which states that the induced current will flow in a direction that opposes the change in magnetic flux.

To understand how magnetic flux can change, consider three variables: the magnetic field strength (B), the area of the loop (A), and the angle (θ) between the magnetic field and the area vector. Any change in these variables will affect the magnetic flux. For example, if the magnetic field strength increases while the area and angle remain constant, the magnetic flux increases, leading to a higher induced EMF. Conversely, if the area of the loop increases while the magnetic field and angle remain constant, the magnetic flux also increases.

In practical applications, such as calculating the induced EMF in a circuit, one might encounter a scenario where the magnetic field changes from 3 Tesla to 6 Tesla over a period of 5 seconds. If the loop has an area of 50 cm² (which converts to 0.005 m²), the change in magnetic flux can be calculated as:

\[\Delta \Phi_B = A \cdot (B_{final} - B_{initial})\]

Substituting the values gives:

\[\Delta \Phi_B = 0.005 \, \text{m}^2 \cdot (6 \, \text{T} - 3 \, \text{T}) = 0.015 \, \text{Wb}\]

Using Faraday's law, the induced EMF can then be calculated:

\[\mathcal{E} = -1 \cdot \frac{0.015 \, \text{Wb}}{5 \, \text{s}} = -0.003 \, \text{V}\]

Thus, the induced EMF is 0.03 volts (taking the absolute value). To find the induced current when a resistor of 2 ohms is connected, Ohm's law can be applied:

\[I = \frac{\mathcal{E}}{R} = \frac{0.03 \, \text{V}}{2 \, \Omega} = 0.015 \, \text{A}\]

This example illustrates the practical application of Faraday's law in calculating induced EMF and current in a circuit, emphasizing the importance of understanding the relationships between magnetic fields, area, and induced currents in electromagnetic systems.