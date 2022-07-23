In the study of rotational motion, it's essential to understand the relationship between linear (or tangential) and angular (or rotational) quantities. Linear displacement, denoted as \(\Delta x\), is connected to angular displacement, \(\Delta \theta\), through the equation:

\[ \Delta x = r \Delta \theta \]

Here, \(r\) represents the radius of the circular path. Similarly, the relationship between tangential velocity (\(v_t\)) and angular velocity (\(\omega\)) is given by:

\[ v_t = r \omega \]

In this context, \(v_t\) refers to the linear velocity of a point on a rotating object, while \(\omega\) is the angular velocity. The pattern continues with acceleration, where tangential acceleration (\(a_t\)) relates to angular acceleration (\(\alpha\)) through the equation:

\[ a_t = r \alpha \]

Understanding these relationships is crucial when analyzing problems involving rotating bodies, such as a spinning disk. For instance, if a disk rotates with an angular speed of \(\omega = 10\) radians per second, we can determine the linear velocities at various points on the disk based on their distance from the center.

Consider a disk with a radius of 8 meters. If we analyze three points: one at the center (point 1), one at 4 meters from the center (point 2), and one at the edge (point 3), we find that:

1. All points share the same angular velocity, \(\omega\), which is 10 radians per second.

2. The linear velocities differ due to their varying distances from the center:

For point 1 (at the center):

\[ v_1 = r_1 \omega = 0 \times 10 = 0 \text{ m/s} \]

For point 2 (4 meters from the center):

\[ v_2 = r_2 \omega = 4 \times 10 = 40 \text{ m/s} \]

For point 3 (at the edge, 8 meters from the center):

\[ v_3 = r_3 \omega = 8 \times 10 = 80 \text{ m/s} \]

This illustrates that as the distance from the center increases, the linear velocity also increases. Thus, a point at the edge of the disk moves faster than a point closer to the center. This concept can be visualized by considering a carousel: the further you are from the center, the faster you move in a linear direction.

In summary, while all points on a rigid body in rotation share the same angular quantities (\(\Delta \theta\), \(\omega\), and \(\alpha\)), their linear velocities depend on their radial distances from the center, highlighting the distinction between angular and linear motion in rotational dynamics.