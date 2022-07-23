To calculate the work done on an object using a force versus displacement graph, one must understand that the work is represented by the area under the force (F) versus position (x) graph. This area is calculated between the graph and the x-axis, encompassing both positive and negative areas depending on the force's direction.

The fundamental principle is that the work done (W) can be determined by summing the areas of geometric shapes formed under the curve. For a graph that includes both rectangles and triangles, the areas can be calculated using basic geometry formulas:

1. **Area of a Rectangle**: The area (A) is calculated as:

\[ A = \text{base} \times \text{height} \]

2. **Area of a Triangle**: The area (A) is calculated as:

\[ A = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{base} \times \text{height} \]

When analyzing the graph, one can break it down into simpler shapes. For example, if the graph consists of one rectangle and two triangles, the areas can be calculated individually:

For the rectangle (Area 1), if the base is 4 units and the height is 30 units, the area is:

\[ \text{Area 1} = 4 \times 30 = 120 \text{ joules} \]

For the first triangle (Area 2), with a base of 12 units (from 4 to 16) and a height of 30 units, the area is:

\[ \text{Area 2} = \frac{1}{2} \times 12 \times 30 = 180 \text{ joules} \]

For the second triangle (Area 3), which is below the x-axis, the base is 4 units and the height is -10 units (indicating a downward force), the area is:

\[ \text{Area 3} = \frac{1}{2} \times 4 \times (-10) = -20 \text{ joules} \]

After calculating the areas, the total work done is found by summing these areas:

\[ W = \text{Area 1} + \text{Area 2} + \text{Area 3} = 120 + 180 - 20 = 280 \text{ joules} \]

This method simplifies the process of calculating work done by variable forces, allowing for a straightforward approach without needing to repeatedly apply the formula \( W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta) \). By visualizing the force as a function of position, one can efficiently determine the work done on an object.