The universal law of gravitation, formulated by Isaac Newton, states that every object in the universe attracts every other object with a force that is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This relationship can be expressed mathematically with the equation:

F_G = \(\frac{G \cdot m_1 \cdot m_2}{r^2}\)

In this equation, F G represents the gravitational force between two masses, G is the universal gravitational constant, approximately equal to 6.67 × 10-11 N m2/kg2, m 1 and m 2 are the masses of the two objects, and r is the distance between their centers of mass.

Newton's law highlights that gravitational forces act along the line connecting the centers of the two masses, meaning that both objects exert equal and opposite forces on each other due to Newton's third law of motion. This principle is crucial in understanding not only terrestrial phenomena, such as an apple falling from a tree, but also celestial mechanics, like the orbits of planets and moons.

It is important to distinguish between the universal gravitational constant G and the local acceleration due to gravity g, which is approximately 9.8 m/s2 on the surface of the Earth. While G remains constant throughout the universe, g varies depending on location, such as altitude or planetary body.

To illustrate the application of this law, consider two spheres, each with a mass of 30 kg, separated by a distance of 5 meters. To find the gravitational force between them, we substitute the values into the equation:

F_G = \(\frac{(6.67 \times 10^{-11}\)) \(\cdot\) (30) \(\cdot\) (30)}{(5)^2}

Calculating this gives:

F_G = \(\frac{(6.67 \times 10^{-11}\)) \(\cdot\) 900}{25} = 2.4 \(\times\) 10^{-9} N

This result indicates that the gravitational force between the two spheres is 2.4 × 10-9 N, a minuscule force compared to everyday experiences, yet significant in the context of celestial bodies and their interactions.